Triumph Group Spikes On Agreement To Sell Product Support Business In $725 Mln Deal

December 21, 2023 — 10:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) are progressing more than 25 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company said it has entered into a definitive agreement with AAR CORP. (AIR) to sell its Product Support business in $725 million deal.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used for debt reduction. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of the 2024 calendar year.

Currently, Triumph shares are at $15.44, up 25.51 percent from the previous close of $12.27 on a volume of 1,556,399.

