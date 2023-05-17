News & Insights

Triumph Group Shares Rally As Q4 Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) are rising ore than 14% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Triumph designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems.

"As our markets improve, we generated 21% organic sales growth from continuing operations in the quarter as a result of increasing commercial OEM production rates, accelerating MRO demand, and recovering military volumes," ," said Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH's chairman, president, and chief executive officer.

The company reported a loss of $17.54 million, or $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter, wider than $10.58 million or $0.16 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to a debt extinguishment loss of $31.6 million in the latest quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $34.6 million, or $0.39 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.26 per share.

Net sales for the quarter increased to $393.29 million from $386.65 million last year. The consensus estimates stood at $345.97 million.

For the fiscal year 2024, the company expects net sales in the range of $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Analysts are looking for sales of $1.4 billion for the year.

TGI, currently at $12.05, has traded in the range of $7.84 - $18.32 in the last 1 year.

