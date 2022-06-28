Markets
TGI

Triumph Group Selected By STARLUX Airlines For Wheel And Brake MRO Support

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group (TGI) announced Tuesday that its Product Support business was awarded a two-year wheel and brake maintenance and repair contract from Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines for their A350 XWB fleet. This work will be accomplished at TRIUMPH's location in Chonburi, Thailand.

This is the third award for TRIUMPH with STARLUX Airlines for wheel and brake maintenance, with previous awards on the A321neo and A330neo fleets.

STARLUX, established in 2018, operates A321neo, A330neo and A350 XWB aircraft fleets. It will begin accepting delivery of A350 XWB aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2022 to expand its network to North America in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular