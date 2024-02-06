Triumph Group Secures 5-Year Contract With US Army To Upgrade CH-47 Chinoook Helicopters

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) announced on Tuesday that its Systems, Electronics, and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut has secured a five-year contract with the United States Army.

The contract involves upgrading the EMC32T Hydraulic Metering Assembly or HMA fuel control on the T55 engines that support the CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet.

The company stated that as it is the original designer and manufacturer of the fuel control system, it would help them to deliver this service effectively.

While financial details were not disclosed, Triumph will be tasked with overhauling more than 100 EMC32T HMAs annually to the most recent configuration from 2024 to 2028.

This contract marks the initial step in enhancing the fleet to the latest configuration as part of the U.S. Army's Component Improvement Program.

