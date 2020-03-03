Triumph Group Says No Material Impact To Revenue Over Coronavirus Outbreak

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) said that there has been no material impact to its backlog or revenue as a result of coronavirus and the company currently anticipates no material impact to results for fiscal year 2020 which ends March 31, 2020.

All of its factories remain operational and the company has business continuity plans at all sites should the need arise to implement them, Triumph said in a statement.

Triumph has operations in 38 locations, none of which are in countries currently designated as CDC-designated Level 2 or 3 risk areas. No supply chain interruptions have occurred and Triumph remains in close coordination with customers on potential risks and mitigations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.