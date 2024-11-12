Triumph Group reports Q2 adjusted EPS 20c, consensus 1c

Reports Q2 revenue $287.5M, consensus $283.09M. “TRIUMPH achieved its tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth as commercial aftermarket sales from our IP-based business grew by more than 34%, more than offsetting temporary commercial OEM and supply chain headwinds,” said Dan Crowley, Triumph’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “We exceeded our cash targets in the quarter through strong operational performance across all our businesses including Interiors where we turned around the business in Q2 through substantial cost reductions and a commercial resolution to bring its profit and cash flow in line with full year expectations.”

