Triumph Group Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Sales Down 5% Organically

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) reported adjusted net income of $13.8 million, or $0.21 per share, for its third quarter. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.20, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income for the third quarter was $7.2 million, or $0.11 per share compared to a loss of $68.1 million or $1.30 per share, prior year.

Net sales declined to $319.25 million from $425.99 million, previous year. Excluding divestitures and sunsetting programs, sales were down 5% organically due to declines in commercial widebody production and deferrals of military OEM orders and maintenance, repair and overhaul work. Analysts on average had estimated $374.28 million in revenue.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects: net sales of approximately $1.5 billion; and adjusted earnings per share of between $0.80 - $0.90. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.76 on revenue of $1.55 billion.

