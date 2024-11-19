Triumph Group price target raised to $21 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Triumph Group (TGI) to $21 from $16 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
