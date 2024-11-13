Triumph Group price target raised to $20 from $14 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Triumph Group (TGI) to $20 from $14 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported an impressive turnaround an updated its model following its solid Q2 results.

