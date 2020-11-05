Triumph Group Maintains FY21 Sales Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) maintained its net sales guidance for the full-year 2021. This is based on anticipated aircraft production rates and MRO demand, including the impacts of pending program exits and no additional extended shut-down of operations due to the pandemic.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project net sales between $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales of $1.85 billion for the year.

