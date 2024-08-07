Triumph Group Loss Narrows; Revises Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Aerospace company Triumph Group Inc. (TGI), while reporting narrower loss in its first quarter, on Wednesday revised its fiscal 2025 earnings view, while maintaining sales forecast.

Outlook

For fiscal 2025, the company now expects earnings per share of approximately $0.33 and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.52, on net sales of around $1.2 billion.

The company previously expected full-year earnings per share of around $0.42 and net sales of approximately $1.2 billion.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share on sales of $1.22 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In fiscal 2023, earnings per share were $6.92, and loss per share from continuing operations was $0.46. Adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.06 per share. Net sales were $1.19 billion for the year.

Q1 Results

The company's first-quarter loss was $14.09 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to loss of $18.16 million or $0.27 per share last year.

Adjusted loss was $4.32 million or $0.06 loss per share for the period, compared to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago.

The Street was looking for loss of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $281.02 million from $263.82 million last year.

Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$14.09 Mln. vs. -$18.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.18 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $281.02 Mln vs. $263.82 Mln last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.