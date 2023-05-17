News & Insights

Triumph Group Issues FY24 Guidance

May 17, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) announced the company expects net sales for fiscal 2024 will be $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion, reflecting an organic growth rate of 7% - 10%. The company expects fiscal 2024 operating income of $165.0 million to $180.0 million, and adjusted EBITDAP of $210.0 million to $225.0 million.

Triumph Group expects fiscal 2024 cash flow from operations of $60.0 million to $80.0 million and approximately $25.0 million to $30.0 million for capital expenditures, resulting in expected free cash flow of $35.0 million to $50.0 million.

Fourth-quarter net loss was $17.5 million compared to a loss of $10.6 million prior year. Loss per share was $0.27 compared to a loss of $0.16. Adjusted net income was $0.39 per share, flat with prior year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales increased to $393.29 million from $386.65 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $345.97 million in revenue.

