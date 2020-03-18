Triumph Group Initiates Cost Reduction Actions Due To COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Providing an update on its assessment of the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) announced Wednesday certain cost reduction initiatives to align capacity with expected demand and meet commitments to all stakeholders.

The company said there has been no material impact to Triumph's backlog or revenue as a result of COVID-19 and the company currently anticipates no material impact to results for fiscal year 2020 which ends March 31, 2020.

Triumph said its diversified product and service offerings across defense, commercial, and international markets lessen the impact of disruptions to any one program or market segment. Triumph's factories and key suppliers remain operational.

Triumph also implemented safe work practices and visitor and work from home policies consistent with CDC guidance to reduce the risks of exposure to the virus while supporting its customers.

In anticipation of ongoing market headwinds, the company is implementing cost reduction actions to maintain our financial health, align capacity with expected demand, and ensure our long-term competitiveness. This will result in the reduction of overhead and indirect staff and temporary workers.

When combined with reductions in travel, corporate events, and other expenses, Triumph expects annual savings of approximately $75 million beginning in fiscal 2021, with related costs to be accrued in fiscal 2020 as a restructuring charge.

