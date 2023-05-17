Triumph Group Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):

Earnings: -$17.54 million in Q4 vs. -$10.58 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.27 in Q4 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.53 million or $0.39 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.26 per share Revenue: $393.29 million in Q4 vs. $386.65 million in the same period last year.

