Triumph Group Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):

Earnings: $7.24 million in Q3 vs. -$68.12 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q3 vs. -$1.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.82 million or $0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.20 per share Revenue: $319.25 million in Q3 vs. $425.99 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.80 - $0.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1.5 Bln

