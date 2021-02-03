Triumph Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):

-Earnings: $52.49 million in Q3 vs. $50.40 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.30 in Q3 vs. -$0.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.92 million or $0.09 per share for the period. -Revenue: $425.99 million in Q3 vs. $704.67 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.8 - $1.9 Bln

