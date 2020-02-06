Triumph Group Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):

-Earnings: -$13.85 million in Q3 vs. -$30.95 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.27 in Q3 vs. -$0.62 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.38 million or $0.69 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.71 per share -Revenue: $704.67 million in Q3 vs. $807.90 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $2.8 - $2.9 Bln

