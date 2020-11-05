Triumph Group Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):

-Earnings: -$33.49 million in Q2 vs. $42.23 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.64 in Q2 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.20 million or -$0.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.29 per share -Revenue: $481.82 million in Q2 vs. $772.11 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.8 to $1.9 Bln

