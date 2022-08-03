Triumph Group Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):

Earnings: -$10.34 million in Q1 vs. -$30.35 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q1 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.54 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $349.38 million in Q1 vs. $396.65 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.28 - $0.48 Full year revenue guidance: $1.3 Bln

