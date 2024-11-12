Triumph Group Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):

Earnings: $11.87 million in Q2 vs. -$1.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.15 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.43 million or $0.20 per share for the period.

Revenue: $287.50 million in Q2 vs. $284.68 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.76 Full year revenue guidance: $1.2 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.