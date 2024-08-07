Triumph Group Inc. Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$14.09 million, or -$0.18 per share. This compares with -$18.16 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$4.32 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $281.02 million from $263.82 million last year.

Triumph Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$14.09 Mln. vs. -$18.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.18 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $281.02 Mln vs. $263.82 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.52 Full year revenue guidance: $1.2 Bln

