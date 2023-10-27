News & Insights

Markets
HON

Triumph Group, Honeywell Ink Deal For Multi Fleet Engine Controls

October 27, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Friday that it has signed a 5-year contract with Honeywell Aerospace, a unit of technology conglomerate Honeywell International Inc. (HON).

The financial details of the agreement have not been divulged.

As per the terms of the contract, Triumph will manufacture and maintain boost pumps, electronic control units, and hydro-mechanical fuel controls for T55 helicopter engines along with the main fuel pumps for F124 fighter/trainer engine and HTF7000 business jet engines.

"We look forward to providing these and other products over the course of the next five years as a Honeywell preferred partner," Triumph said in a statement.

On Thursday, Triumph shares closed at $7.47, up 3.46% on the New York Stock Exchange and in pre-market activity Honeywell shares are trading at $175.34 down 0.41% on Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HON
TGI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.