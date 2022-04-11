Triumph Group Gets Contract From Raytheon Intelligence & Space - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group (TGI) said it was awarded a multi-year contract from Raytheon Intelligence & Space to deliver air inlet and exhaust electro-mechanical door actuators and an advanced electronic control system for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band pod. The Next Generation Jammer is the Navy's advanced electronic attack system.

The company said the contract covers production demand for LRIP lots I and II as well as non-recurring engineering for product and producibility enhancement. The work will be performed at its Actuation Products & Services facility located in Redmond, Washington.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.