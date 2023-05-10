Triumph Group Expands MRO Relationship And Partnership With Moog - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) and Moog Inc. have entered into a five-year agreement to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul solutions for Boeing 787 landing gear and cargo door actuation control systems through the Moog Total Support Program for an Asia Pacific operator. Moog Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision control components and systems.

Mike Boland, President of TRIUMPH Actuation Products & Services, said: "As an industry leader in landing gear and cargo door actuation systems, we continue to expand our MRO relationship and partnership with Moog to provide comprehensive support to the 787 fleet."

