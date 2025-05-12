TRIUMPH GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $TGI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRIUMPH GROUP ($TGI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $341,358,285 and earnings of $0.35 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TGI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

TRIUMPH GROUP Insider Trading Activity

TRIUMPH GROUP insiders have traded $TGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER H. ALLEN (CAO, GC & Secretary) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $886,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

TRIUMPH GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of TRIUMPH GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

TRIUMPH GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $71,840,757 of award payments to $TGI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.