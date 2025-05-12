TRIUMPH GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $TGI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRIUMPH GROUP ($TGI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $341,358,285 and earnings of $0.35 per share.
TRIUMPH GROUP Insider Trading Activity
TRIUMPH GROUP insiders have traded $TGI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER H. ALLEN (CAO, GC & Secretary) sold 35,000 shares for an estimated $886,200
TRIUMPH GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of TRIUMPH GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 2,318,285 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,745,341
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 1,866,538 shares (-76.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,298,072
- FIL LTD added 1,741,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,116,940
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,652,975 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,844,513
- FMR LLC removed 1,432,297 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,294,405
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,164,372 shares (+323.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,505,186
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 816,494 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,689,957
TRIUMPH GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $71,840,757 of award payments to $TGI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONTROL UNIT,SUPERV: $36,195,636
- C-5 MAIN LANDING GEAR ACTUATORS, NEW PRODUCTION: $24,911,754
- CONTROL UNIT,SUPERV: $4,424,368
- FIVE-YEAR, FIRM FIXED PRICE, INDEFINITE DELIVERY INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT FOR MAINTENANCE AND OVERHAUL ...: $1,717,890
- PISTON ASSEMBLY,HYD: $701,012
