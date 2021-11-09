Markets
Triumph Group Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2021, while maintaining annual net sales guidance.

For fiscal 2021, the company continue to project reported results between a loss of $0.15 per share and earnings of $0.05 per share on net sales between $1.50 billion to $1.60 billion.

However, the company raised its adjusted earnings outlook to a range of $0.68 to $0.88 per share from the prior range of $0.41 to $0.61 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share on sales of $1.86 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The Company said its outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables and excludes the impacts of any potential future divestitures.

