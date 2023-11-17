Triumph Financial's Preferred Stock Series C Yield Pushes Past 9.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: TFINP) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.781), with shares changing hands as low as $18.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.71% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TFINP was trading at a 24.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.02% in the "Banking & Savings" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TFINP shares, versus TFIN:

Below is a dividend history chart for TFINP, showing historical dividend payments on Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C:

In Friday trading, Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: TFINP) is currently off about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFIN) are up about 0.6%.

