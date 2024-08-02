Triumph Financial's Preferred Stock Series C Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Friday, shares of Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: TFINP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.781), with shares changing hands as low as $22.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.80% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, TFINP was trading at a 10.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.00% in the "Banking & Savings" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for TFINP, showing historical dividend payments on Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C:
In Friday trading, Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: TFINP) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFIN) are off about 2.9%.
