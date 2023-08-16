Triumph Financial's Preferred Stock Series C Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: TFINP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.781), with shares changing hands as low as $19.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.74% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TFINP was trading at a 20.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.15% in the "Banking & Savings" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for TFINP, showing historical dividend payments on Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C:
In Wednesday trading, Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: TFINP) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFIN) are off about 1.4%.
Also see: APPS market cap history
LATN shares outstanding history
Intel RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.