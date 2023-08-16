News & Insights

Markets
TFINP

Triumph Financial's Preferred Stock Series C Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

August 16, 2023 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: TFINP) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.781), with shares changing hands as low as $19.60 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.74% in the "Banking & Savings" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TFINP was trading at a 20.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.15% in the "Banking & Savings" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TFINP, showing historical dividend payments on Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C:

TFINP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Triumph Financial Inc's 7.125% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series C (Symbol: TFINP) is currently down about 1.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TFIN) are off about 1.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 APPS market cap history
 LATN shares outstanding history
 Intel RSI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TFINP
TFIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.