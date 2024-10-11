Triumph Financial (TFIN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Triumph Financial Inc (Symbol: TFIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.85, changing hands as high as $79.41 per share. Triumph Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TFIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TFIN's low point in its 52 week range is $56.9125 per share, with $95.4572 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.86.

