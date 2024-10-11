Triumph Financial (TFIN) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Analysts on Wall Street project that Triumph Financial (TFIN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 66.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $106.29 million, increasing 1.5% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 32.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Triumph Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency ratio' will reach 91.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $16.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $13.41 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $89.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91.33 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Triumph Financial have experienced a change of -3.6% in the past month compared to the +5.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TFIN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

