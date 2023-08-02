Triumph Financial (TFIN) Price Target Increased by 9.43% to 59.16

The average one-year price target for Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) has been revised to 59.16 / share. This is an increase of 9.43% from the prior estimate of 54.06 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.57% from the latest reported closing price of 70.91 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,124K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Triumph Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

