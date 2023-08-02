Triumph Financial (TFIN) Price Target Increased by 9.43% to 59.16

The average one-year price target for Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) has been revised to 59.16 / share. This is an increase of 9.43% from the prior estimate of 54.06 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.57% from the latest reported closing price of 70.91 / share.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Westwood Holdings Group holds 1,124K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.
Triumph Financial Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.
Additional reading:
- *Annualized Revenue excludes $7.0 million net gain on minority investment mark-to-market
- Form of Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement under Triumph Financial, Inc. 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan
- Form of Performance Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement (Bank) under Triumph Financial, Inc. 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
- Form of Performance Restricted Stock Unit Award Agreement (FinTech) under Triumph Financial, Inc. 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan
- Form of Nonqualified Option Agreement under Triumph Financial, Inc. 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.