Triumph Financial (TFIN) Price Target Increased by 7.95% to 72.01

The average one-year price target for Triumph Financial (NasdaqGS:TFIN) has been revised to 72.01 / share. This is an increase of 7.95% from the prior estimate of 66.71 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 67.67 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.83% from the latest reported closing price of 74.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Triumph Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFIN is 0.33%, an increase of 40.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.97% to 23,769K shares. The put/call ratio of TFIN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,462K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 5.62% over the last quarter.

Luxor Capital Group holds 1,215K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,443K shares, representing a decrease of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 189.93% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,051K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 20.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 60.79% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 949K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 13.41% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 764K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 15.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFIN by 39.34% over the last quarter.

Triumph Financial Background Information

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB.

