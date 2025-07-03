Triumph Financial, Inc. Schedules Release of Q2 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

Triumph Financial will release Q2 results on July 16, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 17.

Quiver AI Summary

Triumph Financial, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter financial results and management commentary on July 16, 2025, after the market closes. The results will be available on the company’s investor relations website. Following the release, a conference call with Vice Chairman and CEO Aaron P. Graft and CFO Brad Voss will be held on July 17, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. central time, which can be accessed via a provided link or the company’s website. Triumph Financial, based in Dallas, is focused on modernizing freight transactions through its various financial technology services. The press release also contains forward-looking statements, warning that actual results may vary due to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Triumph Financial is actively engaging with investors by scheduling a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results, indicating transparency and a commitment to shareholder communication.

The upcoming financial results release and associated commentary suggest that the company is poised to provide insights into its performance and strategic direction, which can enhance investor confidence.

The press release highlights the company's multi-faceted approach in finance and technology within the freight sector, showcasing its diversified business model and potential for growth.

The accessibility of the conference call via live video and archived content enhances transparency and provides investors with convenient access to important information.

Potential Negatives

Expected financial results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, indicating potential volatility and unpredictability in the company's performance.



Forward-looking statements may cause investor uncertainty, as actual results could differ materially from the expectations set by the company.



The reliance on predictions in the press release may undermine investor confidence in the company's ability to meet its future targets.

FAQ

When will Triumph Financial release its second quarter financial results?

Triumph Financial is set to release its second quarter financial results on July 16, 2025, after market closure.

Who will present the financial results during the conference call?

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, and Brad Voss, CFO, will present the financial results on the conference call.

How can I access the conference call for financial results?

The conference call can be accessed at 9:30 a.m. CT on July 17, 2025, through a provided link or the IR website.

Where can I find the archived video of the conference call?

An archive of the video conference will be available on the Company's IR website after the live event.

What services does Triumph Financial provide?

Triumph Financial specializes in payments, factoring, intelligence, and banking for modernizing freight transactions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TFIN Insider Trading Activity

$TFIN insiders have traded $TFIN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON P GRAFT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,500 shares for an estimated $1,011,615 .

. EDWARD JOSEPH SCHREYER (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 7,275 shares for an estimated $436,500

CARLOS M SEPULVEDA has made 2 purchases buying 7,030 shares for an estimated $334,967 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES A ANDERSON purchased 3,950 shares for an estimated $201,292

DAVIS R DEADMAN has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $101,870 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBRA A BRADFORD purchased 1,508 shares for an estimated $74,480

HARRISON B. BARNES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,650

MICHAEL P RAFFERTY has made 2 purchases buying 1,338 shares for an estimated $28,617 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $TFIN stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) today announced that it expects to release its second quarter financial results and management commentary after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Upon filing, the financial results and commentary will be available on the Company’s IR website at



ir.triumph.io



.





Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO, and Brad Voss, CFO, will review the financial results in a conference call with investors and analysts beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time on Thursday, July 17, 2025.





The live video conference may be accessed directly through this link,



https://triumph-financial-q2-2025-earnings.open-exchange.net/



or via the Company's IR website at



ir.triumph.io



through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links. An archive of this video conference will subsequently be available at the same location, referenced above, on the Company’s website.







About Triumph







Triumph (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.







Source



: Triumph Financial, Inc.







Investor Relations:







Luke Wyse





Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations





lwyse@tfin.com





214-365-6936







Media Contact:







Amanda Tavackoli





Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication





atavackoli@tfin.com





214-365-6930



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.