Triumph Financial, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Upcoming Investor Conference Call

Triumph Financial, Inc. reports Q2 2025 results and schedules a conference call for investor discussion.

Quiver AI Summary

Triumph Financial, Inc. has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, which can be accessed on the company’s investor relations website. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on July 17, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. central time, featuring Vice Chairman & CEO Aaron P. Graft and CFO Brad Voss. Investors can join the call via a direct link or through the company's website, with an archive of the call available afterward. Triumph, based in Dallas, focuses on modernizing freight transactions through its portfolio, which includes Triumph, TBK Bank, and LoadPay. The press release also includes forward-looking statements and advises investors of potential risks that could affect actual results.

Potential Positives

Triumph Financial, Inc. will provide detailed insights into its financial performance through a live conference call, offering transparency to investors and analysts.

The company emphasizes its focus on modernizing financial transactions in the freight sector, highlighting its commitment to innovation in payments and banking.

Shareholders have easy access to financial results and related information through multiple online resources, promoting shareholder engagement.

Potential Negatives

The release emphasizes forward-looking statements, which may indicate uncertainty about future performance and expose the company to scrutiny over its ability to meet those expectations.

The mention of risks and uncertainties related to actual financial results may signal potential weaknesses in the company's performance or operations.

FAQ

What are Triumph Financial's second quarter 2025 results?

Triumph Financial released its second quarter 2025 financial results, which can be accessed on their website under News & Events.

When is the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will take place on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. central time.

How can I access the live conference call?

The live video conference can be accessed directly via the link provided in the press release or on their IR website.

What is Triumph Financial's focus and services?

Triumph Financial focuses on payments, factoring, intelligence, and banking to modernize freight transactions.

Where can I find forward-looking statements for Triumph Financial?

Forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, available on their website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TFIN Insider Trading Activity

$TFIN insiders have traded $TFIN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON P GRAFT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,500 shares for an estimated $1,011,615 .

. EDWARD JOSEPH SCHREYER (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 7,275 shares for an estimated $436,500

CARLOS M SEPULVEDA has made 2 purchases buying 7,030 shares for an estimated $334,967 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES A ANDERSON purchased 3,950 shares for an estimated $201,292

DAVIS R DEADMAN has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $101,870 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBRA A BRADFORD purchased 1,508 shares for an estimated $74,480

HARRISON B. BARNES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,650

MICHAEL P RAFFERTY has made 2 purchases buying 1,338 shares for an estimated $28,617 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $TFIN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TFIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TFIN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TFIN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $56.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Gary Tenner from DA Davidson set a target price of $56.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $56.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Matt Olney from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $109.0 on 01/23/2025

Full Release



DALLAS , July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) has released its second quarter 2025 financial results. The 2Q 2025 financial results and shareholder letter are available on the Company’s website at



ir.triumph.io



through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links.





Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman & CEO, and Brad Voss, CFO, will review the financial results in a conference call with investors and analysts beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time on Thursday, July 17, 2025.





The live video conference option may be accessed directly through this link,



https://triumph-financial-q2-2025-earnings.open-exchange.net/



or via the Company's IR website at



ir.triumph.io



through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at the same location, referenced above, on the Company’s website.







About Triumph







Triumph (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.







Source



: Triumph Financial, Inc.







Investor Relations:







Luke Wyse





Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations





lwyse@tfin.com





214-365-6936







Media Contact:







Amanda Tavackoli





Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication





atavackoli@tfin.com





214-365-6930



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.