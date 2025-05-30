Triumph Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series C Preferred Stock

Triumph Financial declares a quarterly dividend of $17.81 per preferred share, payable June 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Triumph Financial, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, amounting to $0.44525 per depositary share. This dividend is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2025, to shareholders on record by June 15, 2025. Triumph Financial, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates in the financial and technology sectors, focusing on payments and banking solutions aimed at modernizing freight transactions. The press release also notes that it contains forward-looking statements which could be subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share highlights the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment of $0.44525 per depositary share indicates a stable financial position and profitability of Triumph Financial.

The scheduled payment date of June 30, 2025, provides assurance to investors regarding the company's transparent and timely communication regarding shareholder returns.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on preferred stock dividends may indicate limited profitability or cash flow challenges, as companies typically issue dividends from retained earnings or stable profits.

The substantial amount of $17.81 per share for the preferred stock could raise concerns about sustainability if the company's financial results do not meet investor expectations.

The mention of risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements may create apprehension among investors regarding the company's future performance and strategies.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by Triumph Financial?

The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its preferred stock.

When will the dividend be paid by Triumph Financial?

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025, to holders of record by June 15, 2025.

What type of stock is the dividend for?

The dividend is for the 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

How much will holders receive per depositary share?

Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.44525 per depositary share.

What does Triumph Financial focus on?

Triumph Financial focuses on payments, factoring, intelligence, and banking to simplify freight transactions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TFIN Insider Trading Activity

$TFIN insiders have traded $TFIN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON P GRAFT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,056,500 .

. CARLOS M SEPULVEDA has made 2 purchases buying 7,030 shares for an estimated $334,967 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLES A ANDERSON purchased 3,950 shares for an estimated $201,292

DAVIS R DEADMAN has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $101,870 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBRA A BRADFORD purchased 1,508 shares for an estimated $74,480

HARRISON B. BARNES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,650

MICHAEL P RAFFERTY has made 2 purchases buying 1,338 shares for an estimated $28,617 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $TFIN stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TFIN) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, represented by depositary shares (Nasdaq: TFINP), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.44525 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2025.







About Triumph Financial







Triumph (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial and technology company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking to modernize and simplify freight transactions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its portfolio of brands includes Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay.



www.tfin.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.







Source



: Triumph Financial, Inc.







Investor Relations:







Luke Wyse





Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations





lwyse@tfin.com





214-365-6936







Media Contact:







Amanda Tavackoli





Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication





atavackoli@tfin.com





214-365-6930



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.