Triumph Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series C Preferred Stock

Triumph Financial announces a quarterly dividend of $17.81 per share on its Series C preferred stock, payable March 30, 2025.

Triumph Financial, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. Holders of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share, will receive $0.44525 per depositary share. This dividend is set to be paid on March 30, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of March 15, 2025. Triumph Financial, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates in the payments, factoring, and banking sectors. The company includes various brands such as TriumphPay and TBK Bank. The release also contains forward-looking statements, advising investors to consider potential risks and uncertainties that could affect actual financial outcomes.

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share highlights the company's strong financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The specific payout amount of $0.44525 per depositary share may attract more investors looking for income-generating investments.

The scheduled payment date and record date provide clarity for investors regarding the timing of dividend receipt.

Announcement of a quarterly cash dividend may imply a reliance on preferred stock for financing, which could be viewed as a sign of financial instability or limited growth opportunities.

The mention of forward-looking statements and associated risks may indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance and could create investor apprehension.

Failure to provide more specific information on financial results or the intended use of dividend funds may leave investors with unanswered questions, potentially affecting confidence in the company's management.

$TFIN insiders have traded $TFIN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON P GRAFT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,056,500 .

. EDWARD JOSEPH SCHREYER (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,129 shares for an estimated $545,113

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $TFIN stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TFIN) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, represented by depositary shares (Nasdaq: TFINP), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.44525 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2025.







About Triumph Financial







Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.



www.tfin.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.







: Triumph Financial, Inc.







Investor Relations:







Luke Wyse





Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations





lwyse@tfin.com





214-365-6936







Media Contact:







Amanda Tavackoli





Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication





atavackoli@tfin.com





214-365-6930



