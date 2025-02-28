Triumph Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series C Preferred Stock

Triumph Financial announces a quarterly dividend of $17.81 per share on its Series C preferred stock, payable March 30, 2025.
Triumph Financial, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. Holders of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share, will receive $0.44525 per depositary share. This dividend is set to be paid on March 30, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of March 15, 2025. Triumph Financial, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates in the payments, factoring, and banking sectors. The company includes various brands such as TriumphPay and TBK Bank. The release also contains forward-looking statements, advising investors to consider potential risks and uncertainties that could affect actual financial outcomes.
Potential Positives
- The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share highlights the company's strong financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The specific payout amount of $0.44525 per depositary share may attract more investors looking for income-generating investments.
- The scheduled payment date and record date provide clarity for investors regarding the timing of dividend receipt.
Potential Negatives
- Announcement of a quarterly cash dividend may imply a reliance on preferred stock for financing, which could be viewed as a sign of financial instability or limited growth opportunities.
- The mention of forward-looking statements and associated risks may indicate uncertainty about the company's future performance and could create investor apprehension.
- Failure to provide more specific information on financial results or the intended use of dividend funds may leave investors with unanswered questions, potentially affecting confidence in the company's management.
FAQ
What is the quarterly cash dividend declared by Triumph Financial?
The quarterly cash dividend declared is $17.81 per share on the 7.125% Series C Preferred Stock.
When will the dividend be payable to shareholders?
The dividend is payable on March 30, 2025, to holders of record on March 15, 2025.
What do the depositary shares represent?
The depositary shares represent a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock.
How can investors learn about forward-looking statements?
Investors can learn about forward-looking statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.
Who should media inquiries be directed to?
Media inquiries should be directed to Amanda Tavackoli, Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication.
$TFIN Insider Trading Activity
$TFIN insiders have traded $TFIN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AARON P GRAFT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,056,500.
- EDWARD JOSEPH SCHREYER (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,129 shares for an estimated $545,113
$TFIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $TFIN stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 289,955 shares (+478.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,351,110
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 198,611 shares (+34.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,049,767
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 169,305 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,386,438
- CERCANO MANAGEMENT LLC removed 131,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,913,640
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 107,011 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,725,159
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 82,616 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,508,142
- STATE STREET CORP added 79,349 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,211,237
DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TFIN) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $17.81 per share on its 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, represented by depositary shares (Nasdaq: TFINP), each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of preferred stock. Holders of depositary shares will receive $0.44525 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2025.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.
Investor Relations:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
lwyse@tfin.com
214-365-6936
Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
atavackoli@tfin.com
214-365-6930
