Triumph Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Investor Conference Call Details

Triumph Financial, Inc. announces Q1 2025 financial results and conference call details for investors.

Quiver AI Summary

Triumph Financial, Inc. has announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, which can be accessed on their website. CEO Aaron P. Graft and CFO Brad Voss will discuss the results in a conference call scheduled for April 17, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. central time. Investors can join the call via a video link or by phone, and an archive of the call will be available afterwards. Triumph Financial, headquartered in Dallas, operates in the fields of payments, factoring, intelligence, and banking, with several brands under its portfolio. The press release also includes a disclaimer about forward-looking statements and associated risks.

Potential Positives

Triumph Financial, Inc. has published its first quarter 2025 financial results, demonstrating transparency and engagement with shareholders by providing access to detailed information on their performance.

The company is offering a live conference call for investors and analysts to discuss the financial results, which indicates a commitment to open communication and fostering relationships with stakeholders.

The availability of a recorded archive of the conference call on the company’s website allows for greater accessibility to information for those unable to attend live, enhancing investor relations.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are Triumph Financial's 1Q 2025 financial results?

The financial results for 1Q 2025 are available on Triumph Financial's website, tfin.com.

When is the conference call discussing the financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for April 17, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. central time.

How can I access the live conference call?

You can join the call by dialling 1-833-928-4610 or via the link provided on the website.

Where can I find the shareholder letter?

The shareholder letter is available on Triumph Financial's website under News & Events, Events & Presentations.

Who are the key speakers at the conference call?

The conference call will feature Aaron P. Graft, CEO, and Brad Voss, CFO of Triumph Financial.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TFIN Insider Trading Activity

$TFIN insiders have traded $TFIN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON P GRAFT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,056,500 .

. EDWARD JOSEPH SCHREYER (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,129 shares for an estimated $545,113

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $TFIN stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DALLAS, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) has released its first quarter 2025 financial results. The 1Q 2025 financial results and shareholder letter are available on the Company’s website at



tfin.com



through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links.





Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman & CEO, and Brad Voss, CFO, will review the financial results in a conference call with investors and analysts beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time on Thursday, April 17, 2025.





The live video conference option may be accessed directly through this link,



https://triumph-financial-q1-2025-earnings.open-exchange.net/



or via the Company's website at



tfin.com



through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links. Alternatively, a live conference call option is available by dialing 1-833-928-4610 (International: 1-800-456-1369) requesting to be joined to meeting ID 970 6106 3843 at the prompt. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location, referenced above, on the Company’s website.







About Triumph







Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring, intelligence and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph, TBK Bank and LoadPay.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that such statements are predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. Triumph Financial’s expected financial results or other plans are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and Triumph Financial undertakes no duty to update the information.







Source



: Triumph Financial, Inc.







Investor Relations:







Luke Wyse





Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations







lwyse@tfin.com







214-365-6936







Media Contact:







Amanda Tavackoli





Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication





atavackoli@tfin.com





214-365-6930



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.