TRIUMPH FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $TFIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRIUMPH FINANCIAL ($TFIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, missing estimates of $0.04 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $101,570,000, missing estimates of $106,635,084 by $-5,065,084.

TRIUMPH FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

TRIUMPH FINANCIAL insiders have traded $TFIN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TFIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON P GRAFT (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,056,500 .

. EDWARD JOSEPH SCHREYER (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 6,129 shares for an estimated $545,113

TRIUMPH FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of TRIUMPH FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

