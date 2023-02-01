Markets
TGI

Triumph Cuts FY23 EPS View; Lifts Adj. EPS, Sales Forecast - Update

February 01, 2023 — 06:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI), a supplier of aerospace and defense systems and support, on Wednesday trimmed its fiscal 2023 reported earnings forecast, but raised outlook for adjusted earnings and sales.

For the year, the company now expects earnings per share of $1.59 to $1.79, down from prior guidance of $1.66 to $1.86 due to additional share count from the warrant distribution.

Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be $0.48 to $0.68, higher than prior guidance of $0.40 to $0.60 on increased sales.

The company now expects net sales for fiscal 2023 will be $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion, up from prior guidance of approximately $1.3 billion.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.50 per share on sales of $1.31 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, net income was $10.95 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $7.24 million or $0.11 per share last year. Adjusted net income was $8.3 million, or $0.12 per share for the period.

Net sales of $328.86 million grew from $319.25 million a year ago.

Analysdts expected earnings of $0.11 per share on sales of $308.13 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.