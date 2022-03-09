Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $97.09, changing hands as high as $97.55 per share. Triumph Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TBK's low point in its 52 week range is $69.015 per share, with $136.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.02.

