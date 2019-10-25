Triton's (TRTN) Q3 Earnings In Line, Down on Low Revenues

Triton International Limited’s TRTN third-quarter 2019 earnings per share (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of $1.16 were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line dipped nearly 1% year over year. Results were hurt by low demand for leasing due to the U.S.-China trade tensions, which is affecting shipping activity, and a weak global economy.



Quarterly revenues of $336.7 million, declined 3.8% year over year due to 5.7% fall in revenues from operating leases.



Equipment trading revenues of $25.8 million inched up 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Trading margin in the quarter under review came in at approximately $4.15 million compared with $5.81 million in the year-ago quarter’s level.

Triton International Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Triton International Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Triton International Limited Quote

The company generated a return on equity of 16.1% in the reported quarter compared with 16.9% in the year-ago quarter. Total operating expenses decreased slightly to $172.45 million.



Additionally, Triton exited the third quarter with average utilization of 96.7%, down 50 basis points sequentially.



The company bought back 1.6 million shares during the reported quarter. In fact, Triton purchased 8.7 million shares for $277.2 million as of Oct 18 2019, under the share buyback plan cleared last August. Additionally, the board announced a quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share. The amount is payable on Dec 20, 2019 to its shareholders of record as of Dec 3.



The company’s board also cleared a cash dividend of 53.125 cents per share on its 8.50% Series A Preferred Shares and a cash dividend of 50 cents per share on its 8% Series B Preferred Shares. Both the dividends are payable on Dec 16 to shareholders of record as of Dec 9.



Outlook



Due to seasonal softness, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects key operating metrics to continue to decline over the next several quarters. It expects adjusted net income per share to fall sequentially in the fourth quarter.You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Upcoming Releases



Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector are awaiting third-quarter earnings reports from key players like Expeditors International of Washington, Inc EXPD, Air Lease Corporation AL and Hertz Global Holdings, Inc HTZ. Hertz will report third-quarter results on Nov 4. Expeditors and Air Lease will announce the same on Nov 5 and Nov 7, respectively.



5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.