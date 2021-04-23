Triton (TRTN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Triton International Limited TRTN is slated to release first-quarter 2021 earnings numbers on Apr 29, before market open.

This transportation company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters (missing estimates in the remaining two). The average beat is 3.6%. Moreover, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has remained static at $1.75 over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s take a look at the factors that might have shaped the company’s March-quarter performance.

We expect Triton’s first-quarter performance to have been aided by the gradual increase in trade volumes and container demand. With easing coronavirus-led restrictions in the United States and Europe, the company saw a strong rebound in its business, which in turn, is likely to drive its performance in the to-be-reported results, sequentially. The favorable shift in consumer spending is also likely to have boosted the company’s first-quarter show.

In fact, management at Triton anticipates its first-quarter results to benefit from “near-maximum utilization and a large number of new containers going on-hire as they are produced”. For the March quarter, the company estimates adjusted earnings per share to be either flat or increase slightly from the December-quarter 2020 level.

However, on a year-over-year basis, the picture is not so rosy. With the coronavirus-related logistic bottlenecks still very much around, Triton’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been unfavorable due to supply-chain disruptions.

Earnings Whispers

The proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Triton this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Triton has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Triton carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Triton's earnings of $1.70 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. Moreover, the bottom line surged 58.9% year over year owing to strong leasing demand and higher sale prices of used containers. However, total leasing revenues of $337.3 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.5 million.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU, United Parcel Service UPS and Expeditors International of Washington EXPD as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

JetBlue Airways has an Earnings ESP of +3.79 and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The company is set to release first-quarter 2021 earnings numbers on Apr 27.

UPS has an Earnings ESP of +2.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company will release first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 27.

Expeditors has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and is Zacks #3 Ranked, presently. The company will release first-quarter 2021 results on May 4.

