Triton (TRTN) Shares Up 55.3% in a Year: What Lies Ahead?

Triton International Limited TRTN shares have gained 55.3% of value in the past year compared with the industry’s 29.9% increase.

Let’s discuss the reasons for this surge in price performance and examine what lies ahead for the company.

Gradual increase in trade volumes and container demand bode well for the company. With easing coronavirus-led restrictions in the United States and Europe, the company saw a strong rebound in its business in the third as well as the fourth quarter of 2020.

Triton anticipate first-quarter 2021 performance to benefit from “near-maximum utilization and a large number of new containers going on-hire as they are produced”. For the first quarter, the company estimates adjusted earnings per share to be either flat or increase slightly from the fourth quarter of 2020. Anticipating the surge in container demand to continue, Triton expects adjusted earnings per share to be much higher in 2021 than that in 2020.

Moreover, we are impressed by Triton International’s commitment to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks despite the coronavirus-related adversities. Since the launch of its existing share buyback program in August 2018, the company bought back more than 13.9 million shares. The company also has a track record of consistent dividend payments. In October 2020, Triton International’s board announced an approximate 10% hike in its quarterly dividend to 57 cents per share (annually: $2.28).

Favorable Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has increased 16.6% to $1.75 per share in the past 60 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Triton currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Transportation sector can also consider stocks like FedEx Corporation FDX, Kansas City Southern KSU and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FedEx, Kansas City and Herc Holdings is pegged at 12%, 15% and 12.6%, respectively.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.