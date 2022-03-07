Triton (TRTN) Gains 13.4% in a Year: More Room to Rally?

Shares of Triton International TRTN have displayed an uptrend on the bourses, gaining 13.4% in a year’s time, outperforming its industry’s 11.1% uptick.



Let’s delve into the reasons for this double-digit price rise and examine if there is any scope for a further upside.

We are impressed by Triton International’s commitment to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks despite the coronavirus-related adversities. Since the launch of its existing share buyback program in August 2018, TRTN has bought back more than 14.5 million shares. Also, TRTN has a track record of consistent dividend payments. In October 2021, Triton International’s board announced a 14% hike in its quarterly dividend, taking the total to 65 cents per share (annually: $2.60). Also, management increased its share repurchase authorization to $200 million.

Moreover, the gradual increase in trade volumes and container demand bodes well for Triton International, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). With easing coronavirus-led restrictions in the United States and Europe, TRTN witnessed in its business in each of the four quarters of 2021. Evidently, earnings per share in fourth-quarter 2021 surged 57.1% year over year owing to strong trade volumes as well as container demand.

Management expects container demand to remain strong through 2022. This is likely to support top-line growth at Triton International. The alignment between container supply and demand is likely to be better in the current year. That the future is bright for TRTN is supported by the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings being revised 13.7% upward over the past 60 days.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and ArcBest Corporation ARCB.

Expeditors currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Upbeat airfreight revenues bolster EXPD. Expanded higher airfreight tonnage volumes aided results in each of the preceding four quarters of 2021.

Shares of Expeditors have gained 3.2% in a year’s time. In May 2021, EXPD announced an 11.5% hike in its semi-annual cash dividend, taking the total to 58 cents per share. EXPD has an impressive record with respect to utilizing its shareholders’ money. The optimism surrounding the stock is evident from the 16.2% northbound revision of the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings over the past 60 days.

ArcBest currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ARCB has a stellar surprise history. Its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 31.4%.

Shares of ArcBest have rallied 26.6% in a year’s time. Improving freight conditions in the United States bode well for ARCB. Solid customer demand and higher market rates are supporting growth at ARCB.

