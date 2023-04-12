Markets
Triton To Be Acquired By Brookfield Infrastructure - Quick Facts

April 12, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Triton International Limited (TRTN) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), through its subsidiary Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation and its institutional partners, announced a definitive agreement for Triton to be acquired in a cash and stock deal valuing common equity at approximately $4.7 billion and reflecting a total enterprise value of approximately $13.3 billion.

The total consideration of $85.00 per Triton common share will consist of $68.50 in cash and $16.50 in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. class A exchangeable shares (BIPC). At closing, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.'s equity investment is expected to be approximately $1 billion, inclusive of the Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. shares.

