Triton Minerals’ Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Triton Minerals Limited (AU:TON) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting of Triton Minerals Limited, shareholders voted on several key resolutions with all but one being approved. The approved resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of directors, and the issuance of shares to certain individuals and entities. However, the proposed amendment to the constitution regarding proportional takeovers was not carried.

