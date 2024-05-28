News & Insights

Stocks

Triton Minerals’ Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 28, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Triton Minerals Limited (AU:TON) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting of Triton Minerals Limited, shareholders voted on several key resolutions with all but one being approved. The approved resolutions included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of directors, and the issuance of shares to certain individuals and entities. However, the proposed amendment to the constitution regarding proportional takeovers was not carried.

For further insights into AU:TON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.