Triton makes rival $1.2 bln offer for Finland's Caverion

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Swedish venture capital group Triton said on Tuesday it had made a rival offer for Finnish construction systems provider Caverion CAV1V.HE that valued the takeover target at around 1.09 billion euros ($1.17 billion).

Triton's offer of 8 euros per share exceeded a bidof 7 euros announced in November by North Holdings, a Bain Capital-led consortium that had valued Caverion at 955 million euros.

Triton said in a statement on Tuesday it was seeking the support of Caverion's board for its takeover and hoped to complete the deal in the third or fourth quarter.

Caverion's shares rose 17.2% at 0834 GMT to 8.12 euros.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.