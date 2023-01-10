Triton makes rival $1.2 bln offer for Finland's Caverion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 10, 2023 — 03:20 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Triton said on Tuesday it had made a rival offer for construction systems provider Caverion CAV1V.HE that values the Finnish company at around 1.09 billion euros ($1.17 billion), exceeding an earlier bid by a Bain Capital consortium.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.