Triton makes rival $1.2 bln offer for Finland's Caverion

STOCKHOLM, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Triton said on Tuesday it had made a rival offer for construction systems provider Caverion CAV1V.HE that values the Finnish company at around 1.09 billion euros ($1.17 billion), exceeding an earlier bid by a Bain Capital consortium.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

