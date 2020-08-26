Triton makes 3.9 bln crown bid for Swedish IT consultant HiQ

Contributor
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published

Private equity firm Triton on Wednesday announced a 3.9 billion crown ($445 million) cash bid for IT consultancy firm HiQ International, a 25% premium to the company's closing price on Tuesday.

Adds further comment from Triton, background, detail

STOCKHOLM, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Triton on Wednesday announced a 3.9 billion crown ($445 million) cash bid for IT consultancy firm HiQ International, a 25% premium to the company's closing price on Tuesday.

Triton said the bid of 70 crowns per share was conditional on reaching an acceptance level of at least 70%.

"HiQ has the opportunity to develop into a Northern European leader by building on its unique platforms... as well as its industry leading innovation, industrial and technology expertise," Triton's Head of Nordics Thomas Hofvenstam said in a statement.

"This would, however, require significant, long-term investments over several years."

HiQ's business, which includes the public as well as industrial, telecom and automotive sectors, has remained fairly resilient throughout the pandemic.

Its sales fell 8% to 439 million crowns in the second quarter while its adjusted operating profit was down 12%, the falls curbed by accelerating digitalisation at many companies and public authorities.

"The pandemic has not been a big factor in our interest in the company and for us now making a bid," Hofvenstam told Reuters.

"But this is a sector where we have seen a continuing demand, and the digitalization will of course keep going."

HiQ's shares are up 8% this year, and up 80% since March lows.

($1 = 8.7656 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Jason Neely)

((johannes.hellstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46850242388; Reuters Messaging: johannes.hellstrom.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More